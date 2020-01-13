Goldman Prize winner launches new environmental foundation in the Cook Islands

Goldman Environmental Prize winner Jacqueline Evans has launched the Moana Foundation to advance environmental and social activism in her home country of the Cook Islands. Evans won the Goldman Environmental Prize in 2019 for her central role in establishing Marae Moana, the largest multiple-use marine park in the world, and has now established the foundation to support the work of Cook Islands NGOs working on environmental and social issues. “This will give our local organizations the independence they need to speak openly when they believe an injustice has been done,” Evans said in a statement. Despite the global recognition of Evans’s environmental leadership, she lost her job as director of Marae Moana later in 2019 for speaking out in support of a 10-year moratorium on seabed mining across the Pacific Ocean. Evans hopes that the fund will enable grantees to focus on local priorities, which is sometimes more difficult when funding comes from entities located overseas, an issue that environmental leaders in Papua New Guinea have also discussed with Mongabay. “We will build the fund up over time to address the pressing needs of future generations of Cook Islanders,” Evans said. “My profound hope is that, one day, it will become a significant resource to protect our environment and look after our people.” Evans is seeding the fund with NZ$ 100,000 (US$ 66,341) she received from the Goldman Prize in order to establish the foundation: recipients of the Goldman Prize are each awarded US$ 200,000. An aerial view of Penrhyn, the Cook Islands northernmost island,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay