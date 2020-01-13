Philippine stock exchange suspends trading after volcano ash emission

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended Monday’s trading to ensure the safety of employees and traders after a volcano near Manila spewed huge volumes of ash that drifted across the nation’s capital.

There will be no clearing and settlement transactions at the Securities Clearing Corporation of the Philippines on Monday, the bourse said in an advisory.

Thousands of people were evacuated from the area near Taal volcano in Batangas province after it suddenly shot a column of ash and steam as high as 15 km (9 miles) into the sky on Sunday, forcing the cancellation of flights and closure of schools and government offices.