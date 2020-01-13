Secrets of '1,000-year-old trees' unlocked

From BBC

Scientists have discovered the secret of how the ginkgo tree can live for more than 1,000 years.

A study found the tree makes protective chemicals that fend off diseases and drought.

And, unlike many other plants, its genes are not programmed to trigger inexorable decline when its youth is over.

The gingko can be found in parks and gardens across the world, but is on the brink of extinction in the wild.

“The secret is maintaining a really healthy defence system and being a species that does not have a pre-determined senescence (aging) programme,” said Richard Dixon of the University of North Texas, Denton.

“As gingko trees age, they show no evidence of weakening their ability to defend themselves from stresses.”

Gingko biloba (Maidenhair tree)A slow growing, ultimately large tree Attractive yellow leaves in the autumn The gingko is native to China and the last survivor of a long line of ancient trees, with fossils known from the time of the dinosaurs Wild populations are on the brink of extinction due to logging, with wild populations confined to Xitianmu Mountain in Zhejiang, China Listed as endangered in the IUCN red list of threatened species (Ginkgo biloba).

Researchers in the US and China studied gingko trees aged 15 to 667, extracting tree-rings and analysing cells, bark, leaves and seeds. They found both young and old trees produce protective chemicals to fight off stresses caused by pathogens or drought.

These include anti-oxidants, anti-microbials and plant hormones that protect against drought and other environmental stressors. Genetic studies showed that genes related to aging didn’t automatically switch on at a certain point in time as in other plants, such as grasses and annuals.

Thus, while a tree that has lived for centuries might appear dilapidated due to frost damage or lightning strikes, all the processes needed