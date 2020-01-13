Update to biodiversity treaty proposes protecting at least 30% of Earth

A proposed update to the global treaty governing plant and animal life on Earth calls for nearly a third of the planet to be designated as protected by 2030. That proposal will go before the summit of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) in China this October, where governments will hash out a framework for biodiversity protection over the coming decade and determine the fates of myriad endangered species. “This is an incredibly important year to address the crisis facing nature and climate. They are two sides of the same coin, and we must address both crises aggressively, across all sectors, and with a sense of purpose,” H.W. Carlos Manuel Rodriguez, Costa Rica’s minister for energy and the environment, said in a statement. The planet is already in the throes of a “sixth mass extinction,” some scientists argue, referring to a widespread dying-off of species driven by human activity. Almost a million species are at risk of extinction, according to the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services. This only accounts for threats to known species; many more species remain unknown to humans, yet their survival also hangs in the balance as the planet’s human population is expected to swell to 10 billion by 2050, from 7.5 billion today, placing unrelenting and unprecedented pressure on natural resources. The “zero draft” of the CBD announced on Jan. 13, the first iteration of proposals, suggests that quantified targets will be an important element of the new deal. Just as the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

