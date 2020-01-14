As we act on climate, we mustn’t neglect nature (commentary)

2019 was the year the environment finally broke into the mainstream. Inspired by Greta Thunberg’s youth strikes and Extinction Rebellion, climate activism blossomed around the world, and green concerns were more prominent than ever before in the media and political discourse. In June, the UK became the first major economy to set a binding target to reach net zero carbon, and by the end of the year countries such as Argentina, Bangladesh, Canada, France, and Spain — as well as the European Parliament — had declared a Climate Emergency. This is important progress, but the discussion of the environment has been unbalanced. While all the talk is about carbon and climate, that is actually only half the story when it comes to our environmental crisis. The other catastrophe is of course the destruction of the natural world, the ecological crisis that threatens a million species with extinction over the coming decades. These twin evils are as important and serious as each other, but you wouldn’t think it from a glance at the papers — media coverage of the ecological crisis is being completely eclipsed by the climate, which received eight times more press attention in recent years. This imbalance needs to be rectified, and we must start treating our twin crises equally, because we cannot address them in isolation. Natural ecosystems, such as forests, wetlands, and seagrass beds, store huge amounts of carbon, and protecting and restoring them is the cheapest and most effective action we can take to lessen…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay