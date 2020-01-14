China to make national carbon trading breakthrough by year-end: official

BEIJING (Reuters) – China expects to make a “breakthrough” on the establishment of a nationwide carbon emissions trading scheme (ETS) by the end of this year, the country’s senior climate change official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The comments by Li Gao, head of the climate office at the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, were made on the sidelines of a conference in Beijing.

The nationwide ETS was one of the pledges made by China ahead of the Paris climate change agreement in 2015, but its full implementation has been repeatedly delayed.