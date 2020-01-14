Indonesia’s push to become a tourism paradise sidelines land rights

JAKARTA — President Joko Widodo’s focus on building tourism hotspots has created an increasingly hostile environment for indigenous communities and land rights activists in Indonesia, a new report says. There were 83 recorded land conflicts triggered as a direct result of infrastructure projects across the country in 2019, according to the report from the NGO Consortium for Agrarian Reform, or KPA. That figure is more than five times the 16 land conflicts linked to infrastructure projects recorded in 2018. KPA secretary-general Dewi Kartika attributed this “drastic increase” to the government’s intensified push to build infrastructure as part of the Widodo administration’s wider economic development program. “We predicted this [increase] last year because there are a lot of nationally strategic projects that entered the land acquisition stage last year,” Dewi said at the Jan. 3 launch of the KPA report in Jakarta. “This process was the one that caused many agrarian conflicts to flare up.” A group of locals from Wawonii island protests demanding the cancellation of mining permits on the island, located in Indonesia’s Southeast Sulawesi province. Image by Kamarudin/Mongabay Indonesia. Tourism push A major part of the infrastructure push is the government’s ambition to catch up with regional neighbors such as Thailand and Malaysia as a key tourist draw. Indonesia recorded 13.6 million foreign tourist arrivals from January to October 2019 — a far cry from the record 39 million that Thailand attracted throughout the year. The Widodo administration’s main strategy to compete has been to develop “10 new…This article was originally published on Mongabay

