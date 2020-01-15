Birmingham car ban: How would the scheme work?

From BBC

A plan to ban car drivers from taking trips across Birmingham city centre has raised questions about taxis, commuting, electric vehicles and emergencies. So how would it actually work?

What is the plan?

Birmingham City Council wants to cut air pollution by allowing cars to travel into the city but not through it.

Under the proposals, drivers entering the centre would have to go back out to the ring road to then get to other areas.

Our story, which outlined the Birmingham Transport Plan 2031, prompted hundreds of readers to get in touch to ask how the changes would impact on specific drivers and circumstances.

Most of these details were not included in the plan as it was a “draft vision document subject to consultation”, a council spokesman said.

Here is how we got on with answering your questions.

What does it mean for commuters?

Commuter car parking will be limited in areas like the city centre that are well served by public transport, according to the document.

“Buses, trams and trains will be the backbone of a new, go-anywhere transport system,” it said.

“Sprint [bus] services will deliver high-frequency services on main commuter routes with predictable journey times and dependable timetables,” the plan stated.

There will be seven routes and three of them will be in place for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

A34 Walsall to BirminghamA45 Birmingham City Centre to Birmingham Airport and Solihull Sutton Coldfield to Birmingham via Langley (SBL)What about taxis?

The only mention of taxis in the plan said those “that meet emissions standards will also make a valuable contribution to the integrated transport system”.

Birmingham’s licensing and public protection committee had already approved new policies to regulate the number and type of taxis and private hire vehicles it will licence from January 2020, it said.

The council’s website said it had funding