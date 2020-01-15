Neanderthals 'dived in the ocean' for shellfish

From BBC

New data suggests that our evolutionary cousins the Neanderthals were diving under the ocean for clams.

It adds to mounting evidence that the old picture of these ancient people as brutish and unimaginative is wrong.

Until now, there had been little clear evidence that Neanderthals were swimmers.

But a team of researchers who analysed shells from a cave in Italy said that some must have been gathered from the seafloor by Neanderthals.

The findings have been published in the journal Plos One.

The Neanderthals living at Grotta dei Moscerini in the Latium region around 90,000 years ago were shaping the clam shells into sharp tools.

Paolo Villa, from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and colleagues, analysed 171 such tools, which all came from a local species of mollusc called the smooth clam (Callista chione). The tools were excavated by archaeologists at the end of the 1940s.

Clam shells that wash up on beaches can be distinguished from those that are still live when they’re gathered.

The beached specimens were opaque, sanded down through being knocked against pebbles on the shore, perforated by other marine organisms and encrusted with barnacles.

Most of the specimens at Grotta dei Moscerini fit the criteria of shells that were collected on a beach.

But one quarter of them had a shiny smooth exterior, showing no signs of such wear and tear. This suggested they were collected from the seafloor while the clams were alive.

Today, Callista chione is most often fished by dredging, using small boats, or gathered by scuba divers in waters off the Adriatic coast that are more than 10m in depth.

In the northern part of the Adriatic, however, there are some sand banks where Callista clams can be collected at depths of around a metre.

“It’s quite possible that the Neanderthals were collecting shells as far down as two to four