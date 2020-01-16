Germany to cancel emissions allowances of shut-down lignite plants

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany plans to cancel the emission allowances of lignite-fired power plants to be shut down as part of a broader effort to phase-out the fuel, a spokesman for the country’s Environment Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier, Germany struck a deal to pay regions, workers and plant operators compensation for phasing out coal-fired stations by 2038, a plan that was originally announced a year ago.

