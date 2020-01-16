Nestle to invest up to 2 billion Swiss francs to shift to recycled plastics

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured during the 152nd Annual General Meeting of Nestle in Lausanne, Switzerland April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH (Reuters) – Food giant Nestle (NESN.S) said on Thursday it would invest up to 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.07 billion) to source more recycled plastics to package its products.

Nestle will allocate more than 1.5 billion francs pay for the extra cost of food-grade recycled plastics and will also launch a 250 million franc sustainable packaging venture fund, the maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Maggi soups said in a statement.

The company, whose packaging is regularly blamed for polluting oceans and landfills, has vowed to make 100% of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025. It said on Thursday it would reduce its use of new plastics by one third in the same period.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

