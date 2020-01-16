Our Planet Matters: What's the BBC plan all about?

From BBC

The BBC has announced plans for a year-long series of special programming and coverage on climate change.

A raft of news services and shows are planned as part of the Our Planet Matters project.

These include a new monthly Climate Check podcast from BBC Weather, and coverage of debates and events around the globe.

Digital, TV and radio outlets will all take part.

Sir David Attenborough also plans a new hour-long documentary for the Our Planet Matters programmes. Extinction: The Facts will examine the fragile state of the natural world.

“We have to realise that this is not playing games,” Sir David told the BBC. “This is an urgent problem that has to be solved and, what’s more, we know how to do it.”

How can I follow?

Online, the BBC will produce new explainers, interactive tools and guides to help sort through the jargon and analyse what’s happening in the UK and across our changing planet. You can check back on everything that has been published so far here.

In a new series for BBC Two, Ade Adepitan travels to countries on the frontline of climate change to find out what humanity is doing to face up to possibly the greatest challenge in our history in a three part series, Ade on the Frontline of Climate Change.

On Radio 4’s PM programme, Rianna Croxford will host The Environment in 10 Objects. Each episode will look at the environmental impact of one household item, and how we can respond to the climate crisis at home.

A new weekly podcast on the World Service will examine climate change from scientific, business and policy perspectives with the help of journalists from around the world.

BBC Weather meanwhile plans to bring in a monthly Climate Check service, to help audiences see