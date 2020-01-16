Poland delighted with EU climate fund proposal

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki arrives to attend the European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool

PRAGUE (Reuters) – A European Union fund designed to help coal-reliant regions move toward a greener economy is very good news for Poland, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

All EU countries except Poland agreed last month they should transform their economies over the next 30 years to combat climate change and ensure they do not emit more carbon dioxide than they absorb.

In a attempt to get Warsaw on board, the European Commission – the EU executive – announced details of the Just Transition Fund this week.

“…This understanding for our position is … very good news for Poland,” Morawiecki told news conference in Prague.