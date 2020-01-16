UK PM Johnson meets Bank of England's Carney to discuss climate finance

FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in the Stormont Parliament Buildings in Belfast, Northern Ireland, January 13, 2020. Liam McBurney/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is meeting the Bank of England Governor Mark Carney on Thursday to discuss climate finance, Johnson’s spokesman said.

Carney, due to become the United Nations’ special envoy for climate change next year when he steps down from the bank, has previously said the financial sector has been too slow to address the risks from climate change and that politicians need to effect change now.

Johnson will also attend a summit on Libya in Germany on Sunday, the spokesman said.