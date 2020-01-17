Belo Monte boondoggle: Brazil’s biggest, costliest dam may be unviable

On November 27, 2019, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, with wife Michelle Bolsonaro beside him (to left of plaque), celebrated the official end of Belo Monte mega-dam construction as its last turbine was installed. To the right of the plaque is Pará state governor Helder Barbalho and head of the Mines and Energy Ministry, Bento Albuquerque. The banner reads, “Belo Monte Hydroelectric Plant: Brazilian Giant, Fully Operational.” Photo credit: Palácio do Planalto on VisualHunt / CC BY Designers of the Belo Monte hydroelectric project built their Amazon mega-dam on Brazil’s Xingu River with an installed capacity of 11,233 MW averaged monthly over a year. That’s what the turbines technically could spin — that is, if there weren’t this organic being called a river, with its own seasonal rhythms, rising, falling, spreading, mounting, and dropping again. Add to that reduced Xingu flows due to regional deforestation and climate change-induced drought, further cutting power generation. Opened in 2016 in Pará state, Belo Monte was slated to operate at a level where it would generate 4,571 MW monthly over 12 months. This is what’s called “firm energy,” an approximation of actual electricity produced. But now even that amount looks high. In 2019, the Xingu’s flow dropped drastically during the July to November dry season, and even with all but one of its 18 turbines operational, the plant produced a monthly average of just 568 MW in August, 361 in September, 276 in October, and 583 in November, according to Brazilian authorities. Norte Energia, the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

