Climate change: Citizens' jury prepares to tackle climate change

From BBC

Should aviation be taxed more? Should SUVs be banned? Should wind power be subsidised by taxpayers?

These are some of the climate change-related questions to be pondered by a new “citizens’ jury”, to be composed of 110 members of the public.

The panel has been selected to represent key sectors of society and a range of opinion.

They will spend four weekends listening to evidence from experts on how climate policy and science will affect the UK.

Then they’ll offer their opinions on the best ways for Britain to achieve its demanding law that mandates “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050.

Net zero describes achieving an overall balance between the emissions produced and emissions removed from the atmosphere.

What’s the reasoning behind it?

The idea for this unprecedented assembly was conceived by MPs on six parliamentary select committees who want to learn more about the public’s opinions on climate change.

It will solely offer advice for the UK to meet its own Climate Change Act.

It will not debate the scientific consensus that climate change is dangerous.

Nor will it debate if the net zero target should be brought forward to 2030, as the Extinction Rebellion group has called for.

What will the jury members do?

Some 30,000 invitations to take part were sent out under a process designed to represent all parts of the UK and differences in race, gender, age, political opinion and views on climate change. People from both rural and urban areas were selected.

Thousands agreed to take part, then these were whittled down to 110.

The gathering will include views of all hues – from people who don’t fear climate change to those who definitely do.

Most of the presentations they experience will come from academics, although think-tanks, NGOs, and industry voices will also be heard.

On food, for instance, the assembly will hear opposing views from the