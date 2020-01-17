In other news: Environmental stories from around the web, Jan. 17, 2020

Tropical forests Farmers in Haiti have been paid after nearly a decade for the land they lost following the 2010 earthquake (The Christian Science Monitor). The CO2 emissions from volcanoes are helping scientists study tropical forests (Eos). A toddler survived five days by herself in the Brazilian Amazon (The Telegraph). Scientists report five species of birds new to science from the highlands of Indonesia (New Scientist). Restoration efforts are benefiting farmers in Cameroon (CIFOR Forest News). Other news The 2010s were the warmest decade ever recorded (The Washington Post). Indigenous groups are suing the Australian government for billions of dollars because of the loss of their land (Financial Times). Air pollution may have changed our genes throughout human history (The New York Times). An artist is using her work to share her feelings about climate change (Los Angeles Times) … … While therapists say that climate change-caused anxiety is growing (Los Angeles Times). Ending Germany’s reliance on coal will take 18 years and $44 billion, the government says (The New York Times). The financial firm BlackRock is bringing climate change to the core of its investment strategy (The Washington Post). Call the savior of his species, Diego the tortoise is headed back to the Galapagos (The New York Times). The controversy over a giant telescope and indigenous land in Hawaii is leading to broader questions about the impact of research on native peoples (Nature). Parasite populations have risen in Japan following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami (Hakai Magazine). A “famine”…This article was originally published on Mongabay

