India’s yak herders face the end of ancient tradition in warming Himalayas

For many Himalayan pastoral societies, yaks are a cornerstone of their livelihoods as much as of their social and religious traditions. Climate scientists consider this cold-adapted creature a barometer of climate change, looking at how it struggles to survive the impacts of temperature-driven changes in its ecosystem. The domestic yak (Bos grunniens) is a totemic animal of the high Himalayas: ubiquitous, pervading nearly every sphere of life in this region. But the species is increasingly affected by warmer temperatures. In the face of these challenges to their survival, the pastoralist societies that have long thrived on the yak economy have to contend with wider economic and social ramifications. Yaks not only provide milk and meat to the yak herders of the Himalayas, but also skin and fur that can be made into items such as ropes, baskets and warm clothes. Image by Sumit Das. Changing climate, changing strategies In the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, a yak pastoralist community known as the Brokpa says it can observe tangible changes in the surroundings. “Snowfall has decreased considerably in the region in the last couple of years,” says Brokpa Tsering, the gaonburha (village headman) of Lubrang, a pastoralist settlement in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh. “Two decades ago, at the time of the Losar festival, held in February, you would find the village covered in at least two feet [60 centimeters] deep snow. But now you won’t find any snow at that time of the year.” Tsering, who owns about…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay