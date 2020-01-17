Southern Mexico hit by 5.6 magnitude earthquake – national seismological center

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit the southern Mexican state Oaxaca, close to Salina Cruz, on Thursday, the country’s National Seismological Center reported.
The earthquake was felt as far as Mexico City, according to a Reuters witness, although there were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.
The United States Geological Survey put it at magnitude 5.3.
Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Sandra Maler
