SpaceX to practise emergency crew capsule escape

From BBC

America aims to take another step on Saturday towards being able to send its own astronauts into orbit again.

California’s SpaceX company will practise what to do in the event that one of its rockets carrying a human crew fails shortly after lift-off.

If the test is completed successfully, it should clear the way for regular astronaut launches later this year.

The US has not launched from its own soil since the retirement of the space shuttles nine years ago.

It has been riding the Russian Soyuz system instead.

The US space agency (Nasa) has contracted both SpaceX and the aerospace giant Boeing to come up with home-grown alternatives.

SpaceX – with its Falcon rocket and Dragon capsule – is now in the final stages of development.

Saturday’s in-flight abort manoeuvre is really the last major obstacle the firm faces before receiving the full certification it needs to begin operational astronaut taxi services.

The test, to be conducted at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, will see a Falcon 9 rocket climb out over the Atlantic and accelerate to supersonic speeds.

Then, at a little over 80 seconds into the flight when the vehicle is travelling at almost twice the speed of sound, the engines will shut off.

Software will trigger the Dragon capsule riding atop the Falcon to fire its powerful SuperDraco thrusters to push the vessel to a safe distance.

Engineers expect the Dragon to continue on upwards, reaching an altitude of roughly 40km (25 miles) before dropping its lower service module structure, or trunk, and beginning the release of descent parachutes.

These should bring the capsule to a gentle splashdown roughly 30km offshore of Cape Canaveral, where a rescue team will be waiting to recover it.

Lift-off to touching the water should take about 10 minutes.

As for the rocket – it will be destroyed in