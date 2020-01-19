SpaceX completes emergency crew capsule escape

From BBC

SpaceX has conducted a test of the abort manoeuvre it would use if one of its crew-carrying rockets ever developed a problem during flight.

The rehearsal at Kennedy Space Center saw a Falcon-9 vehicle’s ascent into the sky deliberately terminated just 80 seconds after lift-off.

The astronaut capsule on top fired its escape engines to carry the vessel clear of the “faulty” booster.

Parachutes brought the capsule to a safe splashdown some 30km off Florida.

No humans were involved in the practice abort; the only occupants of the Dragon ship were a couple of Anthropomorphic Test Devices, or “dummies”.

This was considered to be the last major milestone for California’s SpaceX company before the US space agency (Nasa) certifies the firm to carry astronauts to the International Space Station later this year.

Nasa has contracted both SpaceX and the aerospace giant Boeing to take over routine transportation of astronauts to low-Earth orbit.

Not since the retirement of the space shuttles in 2011 have American crews been able to launch from American soil.

The apparently flawless in-flight abort demonstration on Sunday should bring this long hiatus to close, perhaps by early summer.

SpaceX had promised the escape manoeuvre would be spectacular, and so it proved.

As the Dragon capsule fired its escape engines, the Falcon booster underneath lost aerodynamic stability, broke apart and exploded in a huge ball of flame.

But by then, the crew capsule was well away, continuing to climb skyward thanks to its powerful superDraco thrusters.

Onboard video showed the Dragon drop its service-module segment, or “trunk”, before releasing two drogue parachutes.

Four main chutes then emerged.

These large envelopes lowered Dragon into the waters of the Atlantic Ocean a little over nine minutes after the Falcon’s lift-off.

The importance of having an effective abort capability was underlined by the 2018 experience of Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and Nasa