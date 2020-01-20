Amazon’s Munduruku stage daring Christmas raid to recover sacred urns

Indigenous protest on the Teles Pires River, December, 2019. The sign held by two Munduruku reads: “We are made of sacred things, Karobixexe [Seven Rapids] and Dekoka’a [Monkey Hill] [are destroyed]. We are mourning.” Image by Karoribe Munduruku. ALTA FLORESTA, Mato Grosso state, Brazil — On Christmas Eve 2019, 70 Munduruku indigenous people occupied the Natural History Museum in Alta Floresta and seized 12 funeral urns (Itiğ’a in Munduruku) and other artifacts removed from a sacred site during the building of an Amazon hydroelectric dam on the Teles Pires River, a tributary of the Tapajós River. Considered by many as one of the most egregious assaults on indigenous culture in Brazil in recent years, the building of the Teles Pires dam in 2013 destroyed Karobixexe (Seven Rapids), a sacred site for the Munduruku, Apiaká and Kayabi peoples; it was located just outside a demarcated indigenous reserve, so received no government protection. Korobixexe is extraordinarily important for the Munduruku, as they regard it as a spiritual realm inhabited by both human souls after death and also by supernatural beings, such as the “Mother of Fishes,” responsible for all fish reproduction in the Teles Pires River. According to Krixi Biwün, a woman warrior and sage, who lives in Teles Pires village, the dynamiting of the site meant the end of the Munduruku. “We will come to an end, if our spirits disappear, “she said. It is double annihilation, in life and in death. Though the building of the Tele Pires dam had…This article was originally published on Mongabay

