Australia fires: A visual guide to the bushfire crisis

From BBC

Record-breaking temperatures and months of severe drought have fuelled a series of massive bushfires across Australia.

Although recent cooler conditions and rain have brought some respite, more than 60 fires are still burning in the states of New South Wales and Victoria.

Hot and windy conditions are forecast to return to many parts of New South Wales this week.

Some 30 people have so far been killed – including four firefighters – and more than 10 million hectares (100,000 sq km or 24.7 million acres) of bush, forest and parks across Australia has burned.

New South Wales and Victoria have been worst affected

In the worst-hit state, New South Wales (NSW), fire has affected more than five million hectares, destroying more than 2,000 houses and forcing thousands to seek shelter elsewhere.

More than 1,100 firefighters are currently working to slow the spread of fires and shore up containment lines, the NSW Rural Fire Service says.

On 10 January, two large fires on the border between NSW and Victoria merged into a so-called “mega blaze”.

Victoria, where fires have burned 1.2 million hectares, extended a “state of disaster” for the worst-hit areas from 2 to 11 January, allowing authorities to enforce evacuations and let emergency services take over properties.

Three people – including one firefighter – have died in Victoria and around 20 fires are burning.

The military has sent troops, ships and aircraft to the region to help relocation and firefighting efforts.

What’s Australia doing to fight the bushfires?

South Australia has also suffered

Two people and an estimated 25,000 koalas were killed when flames devastated Kangaroo Island in the state of South Australia on 9 January.

The island is renowned for its unique mix of