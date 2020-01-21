Brazil to file charges on Tuesday against miner Vale for dam disaster

FILE PHOTO: A helmet with a logo of Vale SA is seen in a collapsed tailings dam owned by the company, in Brumadinho, Brazil February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Washington Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian state prosecutors said they will file charges against miner Vale SA, auditor Tuv Sud, and 16 people later on Tuesday, in relation to a deadly mining dam disaster.

The announcement, made via their official Twitter account, comes almost a year after the incident, which took place in the town of Brumadinho in the state of Minas Gerais.