Catastrophic Amazon tipping point less than 30 years away: study

The Amazon supplies half its own rainfall through evaporation and transpiration from trees, but scientists warn that this cycle may be changing, bringing dryer times. If deforestation continues, an altered climate could convert rainforest to savanna. Image courtesy of International Rivers. One of the most important questions Amazon scientists are asking today is, how much deforestation and global climate change can this tropical biome tolerate before rainfall is drastically reduced — forcing a rainforest-to-savanna conversion, and releasing huge amounts of stored forest carbon into the atmosphere in the process? A recent study tried to answer that question. The findings: the Amazon basin could be less than 30 years from a catastrophic collapse that would turn it into a dry savanna, according to a study published in the journal One Earth. For many centuries, vast amounts of evaporation and transpiration from Amazon trees generated around half of the biome’s own annual rainfall — a regional cycle that interacts with atmospheric circulation to sustain the Amazon’s characteristically moist climate. But as global climate change has intensified, conservationists and climatologists have expressed concerns that there may be a threshold of deforestation beyond which the cycle would not longer sustain itself. In this scenario, large parts of the drying basin may shift into a savanna biome, with knock-on consequences for climate and weather patterns across the South American continent and globally. Early estimates suggested that this “tipping point” might lie at around 40% deforestation. But in 2018, noted Amazon climatologist Carlos Nobre and conservation biologist…This article was originally published on Mongabay

