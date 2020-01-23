Cut meat and dairy intake 'by a fifth', report urges

From BBC

People should cut the amount of beef, lamb and dairy produce they eat by a fifth to combat climate change, a report says.

It says public bodies should lead the way by offering plant-based options with all meals.

But it says if people don’t cut consumption willingly, taxes on meat and dairy might be needed.

The report comes from the government’s official advisers, the Committee on Climate Change (CCC).

Its chief executive Chris Stark told BBC News: “We can’t meet the government’s 2050 Net Zero target without major changes in the way we use the land, the way we farm, and what we eat.”

The farming union NFU welcomed much of the report – but some environmentalists believe it’s too timid.

‘Greening’ the countryside

The document recommends a host of measures to cut greenhouse gas emissions from the countryside.

Others include increasing UK forestry cover from 13% to at least 17% by 2050, and restoring at least half of upland peat bogs.

But it’s the proposals for reducing consumption of dairy produce and red meat that are likely to draw attention.

The authors say reducing the amount of beef, lamb and dairy we eat by at least 20%, and reducing food waste by 20% would save the equivalent of seven million tonnes of CO2 from farms.

They say land that’s no longer needed for cattle and sheep could support trees crops to burn for energy.

Fewer sheep and cows expected

The authors anticipate around a 10% drop in cattle and sheep numbers by 2050 against 2017 levels. They say there’s already been a reduction of around 20% in the past two decades.

Some upland farmers argue that on thin soils, the only productive use of the land is for livestock.

Minette Batters, NFU President said: “Plant-based products do not always necessarily have a lower impact on the environment.