Subsistence farming topples forests near commercial operations in Congo

The effects of commercial logging, mining and farming can ripple beyond the boundaries of the operations, leading to the substantial loss and degradation of nearby forest for subsistence agriculture, a new study on the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has found. The finding, reported Jan. 16 in the journal Land, wasn’t surprising, said lead author and geospatial scientist Giuseppe Molinario in an interview. Once such operations are established, the people employed by them and their families often resort to shifting cultivation to support themselves, and other studies have noted the “contagious forest loss and degradation” that tends to crop up around big plantations. A field burns in preparation for planting in the DRC. Image by John C. Cannon/Mongabay. The research represents “the first time that anybody has quantified it on the national scale,” added Molinario, who recently completed his Ph.D. at the University of Maryland. He and his colleagues began with maps of the rural complex in the DRC — that is, the mix of farmland and fallows in the subsistence agriculture cycle on which most of the country’s farmers depend. They then chose hundreds of random points in areas where the rural complex had expanded between 2000 and 2015, as well as distinct “perforations” in the forest where bursts of deforestation appeared beyond the complex. The team used a similar technique in previous studies and found that between 90% and 92% of forest loss in the DRC stems from this cyclical pattern of agriculture. Across the Congo Basin, shifting…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay