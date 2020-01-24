Brazil’s Bolsonaro creates Amazon Council and Environmental Police force

Environment Minister Ricardo Salles (right), pictured in August 2019 with President Jair Bolsonaro. That same month, the Brazil government was heavily criticized for its failure to aggressively fight fires in the Amazon. Image courtesy of Palácio do Planalto. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro this week announced the creation of an Amazon Council, coordinated by Vice President Hamilton Mourão, a retired general and supporter of Amazon mining development. A new Environmental Police force, utilizing state military police, will also be created. Both actions may have been sparked by escalating international criticism and growing economic problems for the country’s agribusiness sector caused by the leader’s failure to protect the Amazon rainforest. The new Amazon Council, whose exact functions remain vague for now, will oversee “the activities of all the ministries involved in the protection, defense and development, and sustainable development of the Amazon.” Its purview will include the Environment Ministry led by Bolsonaro appointee Ricardo Salles, who spent all of 2019 dismantling the ministry’s capacity to monitor deforestation, enforce environmental laws, and fine offenders; while replacing experienced, qualified staff with retired police officers; and blaming Greenpeace and other NGOs for environmental disasters. Salles — via his unfounded accusations of financial irregularities among NGO recipients — also precipitated the suspension in August of the billion dollar Amazon Fund set up by Norway, Germany and other developed nations to fund firefighting brigades and sustainable projects aimed at reducing deforestation. The new council’s creation may have been sparked by warnings to Bolsonaro before and during this…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay