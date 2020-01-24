Climate change: 'We're not perfect', says Marion Cotillard on Antarctica trip

From BBC

Actor Marion Cotillard has travelled to Antarctica with Greenpeace to learn about how climate change, plastic waste and industrial fishing are damaging wildlife.

“As pristine as it looks, even a remote place like this one is impacted by harmful human activities,” she said.

Speaking to the Victoria Derbyshire programme during her trip, she explained what she’s learned and talks about the “big” environmental issue facing the film industry.

