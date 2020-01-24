Covering environmental defenders can put journalists in dangerous situations (insider)

In April at the U.N. Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, I was listening to a panel where Sônia Guajajara, the general coordinator of the Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil (Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil), was speaking about the threats that indigenous people face — especially those fighting for their land in places like… This content is for Monthly, Annual and Lifetime members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay