Europe forecast to be milder than normal this spring: Weather Company

LONDON (Reuters) – Europe’s weather is expected be milder than normal from February to April, especially in eastern Europe and in western Russia, The Weather Company said on Friday.

January has so far been warmer than the seasonal norm, particularly in Britain, Scandinavia and northwest Russia.

It was also the 20th straight winter month with a positive North Atlantic Oscillation, the driver for a warm pattern in the west this winter, according to the IBM-owned firm, which provides forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy sectors.

Climate models continue to show a warm pattern in the west into spring, with low pressure at northern latitudes and milder, high pressure across southern regions.

“The mild winter pattern that we’ve seen for the last six years has continued through the first half of the winter,” said Todd Crawford, chief meteorologist at The Weather Company.

“Unless there is a significant change, the back half of winter may follow suit,” he said, adding that low pressure could continue into spring, signaling wetter weather across northern Europe and drier weather across the continent’s south.

Preliminary late spring and early summer forecasts suggest cool, wet weather in the north and dry warmth in the south.