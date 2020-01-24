In other news: Environmental stories from around the web, Jan. 24, 2020

Tropical forests The fires in Australia have destroyed huge areas of world heritage-listed rainforests (The Guardian) … … As well as killed half of the koalas on Kangaroo Island (The Washington Post). A rubber plantation for the tire company Michelin wiped out elephant habitat in Indonesia (New Scientist). The disappearance of a butterfly conservationist in Mexico has some worried about foul play tied to illegal logging (The Hill). Stopping the rise in Amazon deforestation this year requires acting immediately, a scientist argues (teleSUR) …. … While Brazil’s president plans to form a council aimed at the protection — and development — of the Amazon (Reuters). Climate change could have a bigger impact on life in the rainforest than deforestation (SciTechDaily). Colombia has started a monitoring program aimed at stamping out deforestation (Reuters). Coyotes may soon be part of South America’s landscape (Smithsonian). Restrictions on the trade of threatened rosewood can backfire by driving up demand and thus prices (Undark). A new project is collecting the stories of young people who are working to defend rainforests (Al Día News). Researchers are working to address the role of women in the production of charcoal in sub-Saharan Africa (CIFOR Forests News). Other news The premature deaths of giant sequoias have taken scientists by surprise (The Guardian). Scientists are concerned that the Australian fires will adversely affect marine mammals too (Hakai Magazine). Several shark species new to science “walk” on their fins (Geek). Climate activist Greta Thunberg implored attendees at the Davos economic forum to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

