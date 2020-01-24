Indonesia forest fires push orangutans into starvation mode, study finds

JAKARTA — The fires that raze vast swaths of Indonesian Borneo every year are having a lasting health impact on the region’s critically endangered orangutans that threatens them with extinction, a new study has found. The fires, which in nearly all cases are started to clear land for plantations, such as oil palm, reduce the availability of food for the orangutans, pushing them into what researchers say is starvation mode. Meanwhile, the smoke from the fires weakens their immune system and damages their DNA. The researchers, from Rutgers University–New Brunswick, have for years been studying Bornean orangutans (Pongo pygmaeus) from the Tuanan research station, inside the Mawas conservation area that’s home to an estimated 3,500 of the great apes. In 2015, 90 hectares (220 acres) of peat forest in the area was burned; in 2019, 160 ha (395 acres) was burned. “What we can do is take advantage of this situation and see how these forest fires are affecting the behavior and the health of the orangutans,” Erin Vogel, a professor of anthropology at Rutgers and co-director of the Tuanan research station, said at a presentation of the new study in Jakarta. After a painstaking process of collecting thousands of urine samples using a bag at the end of a stick and comparing the orangutans’ behaviors before, during and after the fires, the researchers concluded that the apes were badly affected by the burning and smoke. For one, the orangutans were found to travel less as they tried to conserve their…This article was originally published on Mongabay

