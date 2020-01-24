Iridescence helps these ‘living jewels’ hide in plain sight

A new study in Current Biology shines a light on how iridescence in jewel beetles (Sternocera aequisignata) helps them to hide from predators. Iridescence produces the mesmerizing hues of a male peacock’s feathers, the varied brilliance in opal, and the soupy rainbow that sometimes graces soap bubbles. Asian jewel beetles sport a metallic iridescent wing case that changes color depending on the angle of light that strikes it. “I have always been fascinated by animal coloration, ever since I was a young girl investigating the beautiful butterflies and beetles that inhabit our gardens,” said Karin Kjernsmo, an evolutionary and behavioral ecologist at the University of Bristol, U.K., and first author of the paper. “In particular, I am mostly interested in how animals or prey can use their colors and patterns to avoid getting eaten by their enemies or predator.” Bright shiny things attract attention: this is true even in the natural world. Which begs the question: whose attention? For the male peacock, its stunning plumage attracts peahens, but it also makes them conspicuous targets for predators like jungle cats. Given that bright colors make species stick out, it is baffling to scientists that iridescence is seen in everything from beetles to caterpillars to birds. The new study shows that this may not be such a bad survival strategy — as a way of befuddling predators. A peacock at Yala National Park in Sri Lanka. Image by Rhett A. Butler “Our findings provide the first evidence to support Thayer’s more than century-old idea that biological…This article was originally published on Mongabay

