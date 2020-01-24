Unknown saviors of the environment: Thirty-five men create a forest from barren land

Prinson Daimari is overwhelmed with pride every time he visits the lush green forest with birds’ nests perched on the treetops inside the Bhairabkunda reserve forest in Udalguri district of Assam in North East India. The 52-year-old stands under a canopy of trees and recalls those days when he, along with his 34 colleagues, spent countless hours shoveling the boulders and stones from beneath the earth to make the barren, sandy land fertile. For a first-time visitor, it is hard to believe that the same stretch of land now boasts of a dense forest spread across 750 hectares, rich in biodiversity, with elephants frequenting the area even during the day. “We have virtually spent our prime years in converting a barren and uneven land filled with rocks and stones into a picturesque forest inhabited by venomous reptiles and wild animals,” Prinson said with a smile on his face as the sun’s rays try to peek through the tall bamboo trees. “We have not only created a forest but have also set a successful example of environmental conservation through our hard work.” From stirring a movement to creating a forest The seeds for creating the dense forest were laid during the late 1980s, when the 35 youths credited for the man-made forest were members of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), a student organization formed in 1967 to fight for a separate territory, meant to be carved out from Assam state. The Bodos are an ethnic and linguistic community centered on the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay