Wales a haven for wildlife – but for how long?

From BBC

From slugs to spiders and bees to bottlenose dolphins – Wales is proving a haven for many species.

Its varied landscape and mild climate make Wales among Europe’s “best wildlife-watching secrets”, according to the Wildlife Trust.

Those secrets include a spider only found in Welsh caves, a fly unique to a north Wales river and a flesh-eating slug first found in a Cardiff garden.

However one in six species of wildlife, plants and fungi remain endangered.

Here we look at creatures who only call the green, green grass of Wales home, along with the country’s major success stories and the efforts to save those in danger of disappearing altogether.

Five creatures special to Wales

1) Blind cave spider (Porrhomma rosenhaueri)

Deep within two caves in south Wales lurks Britain’s only “true troglobitic spider”.

With its reduced eyes, pallid colour and elongated legs, it is only found in the UK within the Lesser Garth, near Cardiff, and Ogof-y-Ci, near Merthyr Tydfil.

However it is not alone. Wales is the only British location for several spiders, while one is named after Gower in Swansea (baryphyma gowerense), where it was first discovered.

More new species continue to be discovered in Wales – in Maesteg (theridion hannonine) in 2007, and Swansea (trogloneta granulum) as recently as 2012.

“For its size, Wales has a remarkable diversity of spider fauna with almost five times as many species per unit area as England,” said Richard Gallon, of the British Arachnological Society.

“That richness has been catalogued ever since John Blackwall, the “father of British arachnology”, first published his studies in the Conwy Valley almost 200 years ago.”

2) Ghost slug (Selenochlamys ysbrada)

If spiders lurking in caves sound creepy, then how about the flesh-eating ghost slug?

Unknown to science, the mysterious worm-eater was discovered by a Cardiff gardener in 2007.

It has no eyes and lives underground and, unlike most