Window tech could save billions of birds, and it’s already here

This may sound familiar: you're sitting at home, absorbed in your daily activities, when THUD; a bird crashes into your window. You jump, or at least look up, and feel a moment of concern: "I hope it's okay!" After inspecting the smudge on the glass, your next thought might be, "Well, there's nothing I can do now — at least it was only one bird." It turns out, "only one bird" is a pretty common occurrence. A recent study estimates that nearly a billion birds are killed annually from hitting windows — and that's just in the U.S. No one knows how many die worldwide, but it would certainly be in the billions. And the impact of these losses may go well beyond just the birds involved. "People have no idea the ecological services that birds provide," says Christine Sheppard, the bird collisions campaign manager at the American Bird Conservancy (ABC). She says birds play a crucial role in strengthening habitats against climate change, and helping ecosystems bounce back after disaster hits. "California burns down, and birds bring seed back in so habitats can regenerate," she says. While simple solutions to bird collisions have existed for a while, newer window technology may make it easier for companies and individuals alike to adopt bird-safe solutions while also lowering energy costs and carbon emissions. How bad is one billion dead birds? By some estimates, these one billion deaths may account for 5 to 10% of the total U.S. bird population annually (estimated…

