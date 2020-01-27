Are your houseplants bad for the environment?

From BBC

Cultivating an indoor plant is thought to have positive effects on mental health and wellbeing, and a snap of a succulent is a sure way to get some Instagram likes. But just how green are your fingers?

From cutting down on “plant miles” to reusing plastic pots, British gardeners, botanists and environmental campaigners have shared ways to keep your horticultural hobby sustainable.

Houseplants are on the rise, according to the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), which says average sales in the second half of last year were up 60% on the previous year.

The trend has been attributed to eco-friendly, health-conscious millennials who want to bring the great outdoors into their inner-city flats and nurture something “real” in an increasingly virtual world.

Around four in five 16-24-year-olds own at least one houseplant and a fifth of owners bought them to boost their health and wellbeing, a RHS survey suggests.

If they can get some good photos along the way, even better. The hashtag #plantsofinstagram has been used more than 4 million times.

Plant miles

With the craze has sprung up a number of specialist online retailers that deliver straight to your door.

Patch, which says it is London’s biggest online plant retailer, is one example. It gives its plants nicknames like “Chaz” and “Big Ken” to endear them to prospective “plant parents”.

CEO Freddie Blackett says that part of the appeal is that plants make people feel “calmer, happier and more at ease”.

Patch’s plants are grown in the Netherlands and shipped to the UK as and when they are ordered, which avoids excess plants being shipped.

But ordering online could wrack up “plant miles”, says Fay Kenworthy, co-founder of PlantSwap, a Sheffield-based community initiative that encourages people to trade plants locally.

“As many plants are brought in from overseas, their transportation represents a significant ecological footprint,”