Climate Change: Tough questions at first UK assembly

From the corners of Britain, members of the first UK “citizens’ assembly” on climate change descended on Birmingham.

There was Sharron-Ann, in pink fun fur coat – a young mum with children at home in Scotland.

Journalists were only allowed to speak to assembly members who had expressly volunteered to meet the media – and most of them did not volunteer their surname.

So we met Mark from Manchester, Tracey, a carer from Northern Ireland, and Ibrahim, a GP from Surrey.

Each are among 110 members of the public chosen to reflect the nation in diversity of age, ethnicity, geography and opinion.

They include those who are unworried by climate change, along with others who are positively alarmed.

Gathering of ‘ordinary people’

After four weekends they will make recommendations to MPs on how the UK can fulfil its law on cutting emissions to virtually zero by 2050.

You might have thought a climate conference would be a meat-free zone, given the impact of belching cows and sheep on the atmosphere.

But this aims to be an extraordinary gathering of “ordinary” people, with no preaching.

That means lamb with couscous in the restaurant, along with honey-glazed chicken and sweet potatoes, as well as a vegan option.

In the nearby conference hall – with panoramic views over Birmingham’s snaking road system – members heard talks from climate experts, and got the chance to ask questions.

These included: “Which is better for the environment – British beef or an avocado from Peru?”

“What do you think should be the balance of business and government action on climate change?”

“How committed are other countries to net zero?” And, “Is there an argument for letting climate change happen?”

Several questions were about fairness – about who should do most to address climate change, and how the actions the UK takes are fairly distributed across generations and income