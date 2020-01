From BBC

Following recent state-of-the-art testing, it appears Takabuti, an Egyptian mummy which has been at Ulster Museum since 1835, was killed by being stabbed in the back.

Not only that, but academics now believe she may not even have been Egyptian as DNA tests have revealed she is more genetically similar to Europeans than modern Egyptians.

The findings are being made public on the 185th anniversary of her unwrapping.