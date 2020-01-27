Sri Lanka’s divine pests: Peafowl problem calls for human action (Commentary)

What is a pest? It implies a value judgment: harmful to whom? A pigeon is not harmful to the pigeon hawk. But let feral populations multiply in cities, where they and their nests foul human structures, and they are considered pests. Tourists pay to see wild elephants and monkeys, but when they come into your rice paddy or home garden, it becomes an emergency. Introduced species, without their natural predators and diseases, can quickly become ecological pests by outcompeting or preying on native species. Even native species can become pests when their natural habitats have been degraded and destabilized by humans. Introduced pests Sri Lanka has a long list of introduced pests, among them the apple snail, giant snail, rainbow trout, knifefish, marble catfish, janitor fish, and red-eared slider turtles. They are not pests in their native countries or in their original habitats, but when they are moved to new habitats they can become ecological pests. Some native animals, such as wild boars, crested porcupines, house crows, and spotted deer, or chital, have also crossed that line. The newest member added to the list is the Indian peafowl (Pavo cristatus). Although native to the Indian subcontinent, including Sri Lanka, it has been widely introduced to other parts of the world. It was formerly restricted to limited habitats in dry and arid zone forests in Sri Lanka, especially in the southeastern lowlands, but pressures from growing human populations have pushed the peafowl into wetter zones, including rainforests. Recently it has invaded…This article was originally published on Mongabay

