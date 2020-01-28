Our growing footprint, wildlife extinctions, and the importance of contraception (commentary)

We’re not exactly treading lightly on planet Earth. A new study finds more than 20,000 land animal species are experiencing intense pressure from the global human footprint. Of those, 85 percent have seen half their habitats exposed to intense human pressure. And 16 percent have experienced the same on their entire habitat. It’s no wonder that last year the United Nations said that a million species may face extinction in the coming decades. Wildlife extinctions have been a fact of life on our planet for eons. But the extinction rates we’re seeing now are about 1,000 times higher than the background rate. Humans have never witnessed these kinds of large-scale die-offs — and it’s our own fault. Whereas previous studies have looked at the interactions of human impacts, the latest research by the Wilderness Conservation Society, University of Queensland, and others cumulatively looked at several metrics that illustrate the intense effects of a growing human population, such as more space for people (population density and built environments), more food to feed them (crop lands and pasture lands), and more systems to support them (roads, railways, electric infrastructure). Clearly if we want a future where there’s a full suite of animals and plants in the wild, we need to get to work. Addressing the extinction crisis will require leadership from the United States alongside bold, courageous, far-reaching initiatives that attack this emergency at its root. That’s why the Center for Biological Diversity, where I work, just launched the Saving Life on…This article was originally published on Mongabay

