Space radar company chases persistent vision

When one of your “companies to watch” goes quiet for a period of time, you begin to wonder what’s going on.

“Have you heard from Capella Space recently? Weren’t they supposed to have launched more satellites by now?” I asked a journalist colleague in December. “Yeah, I was thinking the exact same thing,” she replied.

And then up pops the US company and all is explained. “Ah, so that’s what they’ve doing.”

Capella is developing a commercial constellation of small, low-cost Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites. These will be capable of sensing the Earth’s surface in all weathers, day or night.

It’s an activity that has traditionally been dominated by Big Government – the national space agencies and the military – because of the expense and complexity of doing radar from orbit.

But the technologies being exploited now by so-called “New Space” companies are challenging the old ways of doing things.

Capella put up one 48kg “demonstrator” spacecraft called Denali in late 2018 and was expecting to follow that with two more operational platforms in 2019 and a further 12 in 2020.

With this gradual roll-out would have come steadily improving performance.

But then, as CEO Payam Banazadeh told me, a few hands started to go up from prospective customers who said they’d rather skip straight to the better quality images of the later satellites.

And so the company took the difficult decision to halt its roll-out and bring forward future upgrades. Hence the period of quiet in 2019 as Capella sought to rebuild its next batch of satellites.

