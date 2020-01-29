Use it, don’t lose it: Q&A with Amazon eco scientist Marcelino Guedes

Guaraná, Sateré-Mawé people, Andirá-Marau Indigenous Reserve, Amazonas state. Image by Xavier Bartaburu/Mongabay. Helping to protect the Amazon was already part of Marcelino Carneiro Guedes’s plans when he was studying for his undergraduate degree in forest engineering at Viçosa Federal University (UFV) in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. UFV doesn’t have much of a connection with the Amazonia region, but Guedes directed his focus there, leading to a job as a researcher for EMBRAPA, the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation, in the state of Amapá. He started out in the soil conservation and management division. “Because my work is always focused on local needs, I noticed a demand for something more connected to forest management itself — while still utilizing all the knowledge I have about soil, and which allows me to understand the ecological compartments in an ecosystem, where everything is connected,” he says. Guedes has now been working and carrying out research for 17 years in a context that, he points out, is different from the Amazonia as portrayed in the media. “You have to understand that there is a difference between conserved forest and deforested areas. Here in Amapá, we have conserved forest with very little deforestation and little need to care for degraded areas. Our challenge here is to maintain what has been preserved,” he says. Today, Guedes is a professor and adviser for the postgraduate programs in tropical biodiversity and environmental sciences at Amapá Federal University, and lectures on management of native forest in Amazonia and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

