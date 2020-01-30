German car industry seeks more predictable EU carbon dioxide rules

FILE PHOTO: Visitors surround a Mercedes-Benz OM 471 engine at the manufacturer’s booth during the IAA Commercial Vehicles trade show in Hanover, Germany September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German auto industry called late on Wednesday for the European Union (EU) to make its regulations more predictable, especially targets for cutting carbon dioxide emissions from vehicles.

Ola Kaellenius, vice president of Germany’s VDA auto industry association, said the European Commission wants to reopen discussions about climate goals for the sector, even though emissions targets for 2025 and 2030 were only set a year ago.

“What we need for the successful transformation of our industry is security for planning. And that is why our association would welcome it if the EU Commission were to ensure reliable framework conditions,” Kaellenius told a reception.

Kaellenius, new chief executive officer of Mercedes-maker Daimler, said the sector needed binding emissions limits, but also urged for the transport sector to be included in the European emissions trading system in future.

“This market-based approach could further promote technical innovations in our industry,” he said.