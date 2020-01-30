Greta Thunberg to trademark 'Fridays for Future'

From BBC

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg says she is trademarking her name and the #FridaysForFuture movement to stop people from impersonating her.

In 2018, Ms Thunberg’s school strike grew into a global movement that became known as #FridaysForFuture.

Millions of people in countries such as Australia, Ghana, Germany and the UK have taken part in the protests.

She said on Instagram that people had tried to sell products and collect money in the movement’s name.

“My name and the #Fridaysforfuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever,” the 17 year old said.

Ms Thunberg has also applied to trademark Skolstrejk för klimatet (school strike for climate), the phrase used on her protest sign that she has carried around the world to #FridaysForFuture protests.

She added that people had tried to impersonate her “in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media and artists”.

Impostors, trademarks, commercial interests, royalties and foundation… First: Unfortunately there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they “represent” me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc. Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by ”me” or someone saying they ”represent” me. I apologize to anyone who has been contacted – and even misled – by this kind of behavior. Second: My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name. That is why I’ve applied