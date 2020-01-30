Indonesia plans to replace old coal power plants with renewable plants: minister

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesian government plans to remove old coal-fired power plants with plants using renewable energy, the country’s Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif said on Thursday.

He said the country will replace coal power plants aged 20 years and older.

“Perusahaan Listrik Negara is taking inventory of those plants that will be replaced by renewable energy plants,” Tasrif said, referring to state electricity utility company.

He said the government may replace up to 69 units of coal-fired power plants and coal gas-fired power plants, with a combined power capacity of over 11,000 megawatts of electricity, he said.

Indonesia, a major coal exporter, uses coal to power around 60% of its electricity needs but the government is aiming to double the contribution of renewables, which include solar power, geothermal and hydropower, among others.

Coal, however, is still expected to make up the majority of Indonesia’s power mix, at least up until 2028.