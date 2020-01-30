Jersey 'drowned landscape' could yield Ice Age insights

From BBC

Archaeologists are planning an ambitious survey of part of the seabed off Jersey where Neanderthals once lived.

The site is part-exposed during spring low tide, giving the team a four-hour window to dig while the sea is out.

Stone tools and mammoth remains have been recovered from the Violet Bank over the years.

Neanderthals are known to have inhabited what is now Jersey for hundreds of thousands of years.

The Violet Bank is a type of coastal zone known as an intertidal reef. It’s underwater at high tide but some 10 sq km of seabed is exposed during the low spring tide.

In May, the team will spend a week living at an offshore fort built in the 18th Century and then digging on the seabed for three to four hours before the area is inundated.

The project’s leader Dr Matt Pope, from UCL’s Institute of Archaeology, said: “The Violet Bank is a starkly beautiful and scientifically important landscape.

“We know there is a record of Neanderthal archaeology, extinct fauna such as mammoth and more recent prehistoric monuments out there waiting to be discovered and documented.”

The effort aims to discover records of early human behaviour, insights into the ancient environment and could shed light on past climate change.

It will seek to understand how people used this landscape before the sea covered it around 6,000 years ago.

Dr Pope said: “This will be the first formal work our team has undertaken on the bank. We’ve undertaken brief excursions into this landscape before… now we get to base ourselves within it for a short period of time.”

He said the area had been brought to the team’s attention by work carried out by Société Jersiaise, Jersey’s learned society.

Their members had previously documented a mammoth tooth and flint artefacts from the site.

Matt Pope explained: “Currently we only