American journalist Philip Jacobson freed after prolonged detention in Indonesia

Philip Jacobson, an American editor for the non-profit environmental news platform Mongabay, was deported from Indonesia today, January 31, more than six weeks after authorities in the city of Palangkaraya detained him over an alleged visa violation. Jacobson, who turned 31 on January 26, was first detained on December 17, 2019, after attending a hearing between the Central Kalimantan Provincial Parliament and the local chapter of the Indigenous Peoples Alliance of the Archipelago (AMAN), Indonesia’s largest indigenous rights advocacy group. He had travelled to Palangkaraya after entering the country on a business visa for a series of meetings. A few hours before he was scheduled to fly out of the city, immigration authorities came to his guesthouse and confiscated his passport. The next day they questioned him for four hours and ordered him to remain in Palangkaraya pending their investigation. Parlin Bayu Hutabarat of Pakpahan Hutabarat Law Office, Mongabay editor Philip Jacobson, and Aryo Nugroho of the Legal Aid Institute (LBH) Palangkaraya at Palangkaraya Airport on January 31, 2019. More than a month later, on January 21, Jacobson was formally arrested and taken into custody at the Palangkaraya Class II Detention Center. He was informed that he faced charges of violating the 2011 immigration law and a prison sentence of up to five years. After his arrest, Jacobson’s case attracted global attention, with hundreds of articles published in outlets around the world, from The New York Times to the The Wall Street Journal to Indonesian newspapers. Thousands of supportive messages appeared across Twitter,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

