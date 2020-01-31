Any illegal fishing going on around here? Ask an albatross

There are plenty of ways to hide in the open ocean if you want to fish unnoticed. Many fishing boats do just that. They turn off their public tracking systems to mask their activities in locations they’re not supposed to be in, such as within marine protected areas or in the waters of a country they aren’t authorized to enter. But researchers have come up with a new way of surveilling these ships: recruiting large albatrosses. Fitted with tiny radar-detecting trackers, the birds can help spot fishing vessels that have gone “dark” by switching off their onboard automatic identification system (AIS). In a six-month pilot study, the birds detected illegal or undeclared boats within both national exclusive economic zones (EEZs) and international waters, across a vast area of the ocean, the researchers report in a new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. “There is wonderful elegance in using birds to monitor fishing vessels, largely because these vessels threaten some bird populations,” David Kroodsma, director of research for the online vessel tracking platform Global Fishing Watch, who was not involved in the study, told Mongabay. “It is great to see teamwork with nature.” A wandering albatross (Diomedea exulans). Image by JJ Harrison via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0). All ships weighing 300 gross tons or more are required to carry an AIS, which transmits details via satellite about the ship’s identity, location, direction and speed to stations on the shore, other ships, and aircraft. But AIS…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay